Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

