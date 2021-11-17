Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $56,809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,686 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NYSE:RL opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

