Bank of America Corp DE Sells 102,930 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Shutterstock worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,397,896.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

