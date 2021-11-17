Bank of America Corp DE Sells 102,930 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of Shutterstock worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Shutterstock by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

