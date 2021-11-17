Bank of America Corp DE Sells 195,104 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of PagerDuty worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,393,000 after buying an additional 339,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

