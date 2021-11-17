Bank of America Corp DE Sells 33,593 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

