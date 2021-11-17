Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,117 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of United Therapeutics worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

