Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the October 14th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

