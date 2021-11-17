Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$139.78 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$88.58 and a 52-week high of C$140.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$126.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last 90 days.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

