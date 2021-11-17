Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRFH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

