Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BRFH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.30.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
