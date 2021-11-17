Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 882,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,963. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.