Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.76.

Shares of ABX stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.56. 2,697,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,613. The company has a market cap of C$47.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.83. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$33.11.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

