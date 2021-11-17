Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.76.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,613. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$33.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

