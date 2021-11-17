Basid Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.