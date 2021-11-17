Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

