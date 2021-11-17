Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. 351,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.