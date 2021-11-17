Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

