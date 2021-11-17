Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €50.12 ($58.96) and last traded at €50.12 ($58.96). 1,974,335 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.37 ($59.26).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

