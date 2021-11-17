Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.53

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €85.53 ($100.62) and traded as high as €93.72 ($110.26). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €93.48 ($109.98), with a volume of 862,865 shares.

BMW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.79 ($120.92).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

