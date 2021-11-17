Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

