BeatzCoin (BTZC) 1-Day Volume Tops $227.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $227.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001475 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

