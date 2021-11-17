Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BDX traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.51. 21,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.