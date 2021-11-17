Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 53.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $38.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,578.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,394.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,392.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

