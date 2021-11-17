Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.64. 4,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.07. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

