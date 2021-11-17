Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,421 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VTI traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $243.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

