Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.72. 212,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,404,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average of $227.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.45.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

