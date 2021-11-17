Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

COST traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. The company has a market cap of $233.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.61 and a 200 day moving average of $431.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $528.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.