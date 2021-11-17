Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,278. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

