Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,930 shares of company stock valued at $529,010,909 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.88 on Wednesday, reaching $2,974.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,849.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,682.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

