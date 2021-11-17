BENQI Price Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $64.93 million and $76.58 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.58 or 1.00133921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.51 or 0.07068783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.