BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Trading Down 8.9%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

