Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,929. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

