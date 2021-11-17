BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,206,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $566.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.02.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 183,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436,025 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

