Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,530 ($19.99). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($19.87), with a volume of 90,850 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,469.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Insiders have sold 699,454 shares of company stock worth $1,067,429,878 in the last ninety days.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

