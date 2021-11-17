Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:BH.A traded up $26.99 on Wednesday, reaching $758.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. Biglari has a 12-month low of $250.50 and a 12-month high of $674.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $814.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.77.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

