Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWCBU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Bilander Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,500,000.

