Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan Sells 37,740 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.35. 477,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

