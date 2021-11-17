BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,898. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 517.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.