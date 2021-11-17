BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $510,700.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 418,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,898. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 517.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

