BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.06. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

