BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,495.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

