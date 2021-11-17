BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Down 1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.10. 35,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 91,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

