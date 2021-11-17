Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th.

BDT stock opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$562.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

