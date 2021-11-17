Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 139.0% in October

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the October 14th total of 73,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Birks Group by 209.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

