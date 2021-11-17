Bismuth Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $3,150.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004022 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,919,371 coins and its circulating supply is 22,798,391 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

