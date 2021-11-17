Bitcloud Trading 46.5% Higher This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $114,076.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,887.57 or 0.97697453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00312700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00530917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00180245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,893,118 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

