Bitcoin CZ Trading Down 58.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 58.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $66,066.58 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,760,120 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

