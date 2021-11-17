BitCore Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $456,708.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $456,708.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,637.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.56 or 0.07128570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00377405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.00985561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.25 or 0.00397857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00269933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

