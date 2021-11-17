BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.26

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$14.14. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 3,132,671 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at C$419,039.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,491 shares of company stock worth $8,307,609.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

