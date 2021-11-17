BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $271,852.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,407.90 or 1.00960990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.03 or 0.07108175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

